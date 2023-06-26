2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour designated tournament at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Mich.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic preview

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is back in its typical post-US Open slot, with the event featuring 12 of the world top 50, including a few surprising entries. Tony Finau defends here, in an event that has produced total shock winners and some very obvious ones.

Distance is an asset at any course, but at Detroit Golf Club, there are relatively few penalties for going wide off the tee. Still, relatively shorter players have shown out here.

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Tony Finau: Finau lights up longer courses without a whole lot of penalty for mishits. He smoked this event last year and should be good to go again this year.

2. Rickie Fowler: Fowler has been a top-10 machine all season, and he continues to climb up the world ranking. He's perhaps too short on the odds board, but he's not far away from a win.

3. Hideki Matsuyama: Matsuyama is just kinda hanging around the top 20 of practically every tournament he plays.

4. Harris English: Of the players in this field, English has been posting the top most top-10 finishes of late, maybe outside of Fowler.

5. Max Homa: Homa has been in an awkward run of late, where he's either missing the cut or finishing inside the top 10.

6. Justin Thomas: Thomas was atrocious at the US Open and looked like something was seriously wrong. Then he looked great in the back half of the Travelers. Turnarounds are rarely one-week matters.

7. Tom Kim: Kim is seemingly getting back on the right track, but I think people are generally overreacting to his US Open finish.

8. Ludvig Aberg: Aberg hits the crap out of the ball, and he can thrive on a course that isn't especially tricky from tee to green. This should check the box.

9. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa missed the cut at the Travelers after a really nice week at the US Open. This course may not really fit where he thrives.

10. Keegan Bradley: Bradley transformed his body, and his game followed to the tune of two wins this season. He's probably gassed after winning.