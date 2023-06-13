2023 US Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Fortinet Championship, continuing this week at the 2023 US Open and will conclude with the 2023 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we are in Los Angeles for the US Open, with the North Course hosting for the first time. There will be some attempts to connect with Riviera given a common designer, and that might be fair. But this is also a Bermudagrass test with unknown bounces and angles.

2023 US Open One and Done picks

Brooks Koepka: If you haven't used him yet, would you consider him for a seventh major and third US Open? If not, why?

Scottie Scheffler: If Scheffler can putt with any kind of proficiency, he's going to win.

Tyrrell Hatton: The man keeps showing up and playing great golf. The grass type is really my lone concern, but not a huge one.

Jon Rahm: Rahm seemed to be figuring some things out at Memorial, and that might bode well for him in another California US Open.

My pick this week is Brooks Koepka.

2023-2023 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks