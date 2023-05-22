2023 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2022 Fortinet Championship, continuing this week at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial and will conclude with the 2023 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we're back in Texas and back at Colonial for the Charles Schwab Challenge. Colonial is tight and can work for most any kind of player, provided they can keep the ball in play and out of the way of blocking corridors.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial One and Done picks

Scottie Scheffler: If, for some insane reason, you haven't used him or aren't using him in a major, consider him here.

Matt Kuchar: Kuchar on a short course that requires some precise play off the tee and with approach shots? Sure.

Collin Morikawa: See above. A decent week at Oak Hill.

Justin Rose: Rose kept up really well on a long track, and he's had some great days at Colonial.

My pick this week is Justin Rose.

