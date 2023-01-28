Who is Sam Ryder? Bio for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open contender

Sam Ryder is a contender in the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, the PGA Tour's second event in the West Coast Swing. While Jon Rahm is looking for a third win in a row, Ryder could secure his first PGA Tour win.

Ryder is 33 years old, and he has status on the PGA Tour this season after finishing in the top 125 in the prior season's FedEx Cup points list.

However, for Ryder, his journey to the PGA Tour and being on the precipice of a life-changing PGA Tour win is a remarkable story.

Ryder was born in Winter Park, Fla., which is just outside Orlando. He went to Stetson University for school.

Ryder is hitting his prime

Sam Ryder has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2012. He joined the Korn Ferry Tour in 2016, winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers in the 2017 season on his way to the PGA Tour.

So far, Ryder is yet to win on the PGA Tour, but he continues to play well each seaason on the PGA Tour.

Entering this week, Ryder was 86th in FedEx Cup points and ranked 283rd in the Official World Golf Ranking. He earned his way into this event through his status achieved this season on the PGA Tour.

In his personal life, Ryder is not married.

What a win at the Bear rap means

With a win today, Ryder would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including berths into the The Players in March, the Masters next April, the 2023 PGA Championship and British Open Championship in July. He would gain fully exempt status for the remainder of this season and the next three after that. And, according to the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open payout, he would win $1.566 million to top it all off.