Jon Rahm has won his last two PGA Tour starts, taking the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express to pick up two of the first three tournaments staged in 2023.

Now, he's in contention to win once again at Torrey Pines, as he's within two shots of the lead heading into the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Winning three-consecutive PGA Tour starts is not something that happens frequently. In fact, it's been almost six years since it last happened.

When's the last time a PGA Tour player won three consecutive tournaments?

Dustin Johnson was the last PGA Tour player to win three-consecutive starts on the circuit. He accomplished the feat around this time of year in 2017, winning the 2017 Genesis Open at Riviera before taking the 2017 WGC-Mexico Championship and the 2017 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play to round out the streak.

Prior to Johnson's three-event run, Rory McIlroy was the last player to accomplish the feat back in 2014. That's when he won the 2014 Open Championship, the 2014 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and the 2014 PGA Championship. The two majors he won in that stretch are the last two majors Rory McIlroy has won in his career.

Tiger Woods won three starts in a row in 2008, too, starting with Torrey Pines. Coincidentally, Woods is the last player to win four consecutive PGA Tour starts as well, doing so in 2007.

Obviously Rahm would find himself in some incredible company where he able to pick off the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Whatever the result, Rahm is on a tremendous run, having won four of his last seven starts between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.