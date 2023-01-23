2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
The 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, welcoming 132 world-class players to the second 2023 full-field event on the DP World Tour schedule.

This tournament is a Rolex Series event, with a massive purse of $9 million available for some of the best players in Europe in a Ryder Cup year, including Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton.

Many of the players in this field competed last week in nearby Abu Dhabi, meaning they're already acclimated to any time changes and weather changes.

McIlroy is betting favorite

The 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic betting odds show the betting favorite this week is, by far, Rory McIlroy, who comes into the tournament at 13-to-3 (+325) betting odds.

Tyrrell Hatton is 12-to-1 and second best on the table.

Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood, both regulars in these events, are each on 18-to-1.

2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic first looks

Rory McIlroy is the clear favorite for a reason. He and Jon Rahm are the two best players on the planet, and it's not too close otherwise.

However, if you're looking for some upsets this week, consider Francesco Molinari. He has been quietly building confidence again, and almost four years removed from that Masters meltdown, he seems closer to where he was.

Ryan Fox intrigues me this week as a player who could overpower Emirates Golf Club. He can certainly take advantage of the par 5s and had a great year last year.

2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rory McIlroy 325
Tyrrell Hatton 1200
Shane Lowry 1800
Tommy Fleetwood 1800
Min Woo Lee 2200
Francesco Molinari 2500
Robert MacIntyre 2500
Victor Perez 2500
Adrian Meronk 2800
Lucas Herbert 2800
Thomas Pieters 3300
Abraham Ancer 4000
Patrick Reed 4000
Ryan Fox 4000
Jordan Smith 4500
Rasmus Hojgaard 4500
Adrian Otaegui 6000
Antoine Rozner 6000
Nicolai Hojgaard 6000
Padraig Harrington 6500
Lee Westwood 7000
George Coetzee 7500
Guido Migliozzi 7500
Sepp Straka 7500
Thorbjorn Olesen 7500
Adri Arnaus 8000
Henrik Stenson 8000
Jason Scrivener 8000
Sam Horsfield 8000
Thriston Lawrence 8000
Alexander Bjork 9000
Bernd Wiesberger 9000
Matt Wallace 9000
Rafa Cabrera Bello 9000
Richie Ramsay 9000
Scott Jamieson 9000
Andy Sullivan 10000
Callum Shinkwin 10000
Ian Poulter 10000
Joost Luiten 10000
Julien Brun 10000
Richard Bland 10000
Richard Mansell 10000
Sami Valimaki 10000
Sebastian Soderberg 10000
Ashun Wu 11000
Eddie Pepperell 11000
Edoardo Molinari 11000
Justin Harding 11000
Shubhankar Sharma 11000
Jeff Winther 12500
Ludvig Aberg 12500
Maximilian Kieffer 12500
Michael Thorbjornsen 12500
Pablo Larrazabal 12500
Romain Langasque 12500
Yannik Paul 12500
Andrew Johnston 14000
Ewen Ferguson 14000
Marcel Schneider 14000
Fabrizio Zanotti 15000
Gavin Green 15000
Marcus Armitage 15000
Mikko Korhonen 15000
Oliver Bekker 15000
Dale Whitnell 16000
Calum Hill 17500
Connor Syme 17500
Matthew Jordan 17500
Matthieu Pavon 17500
Niklas Norgaard Mller 17500
Grant Forrest 20000
John Catlin 20000
Paul Waring 20000
Ross Fisher 20000
Zander Lombard 20000

