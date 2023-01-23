2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, welcoming 132 world-class players to the second 2023 full-field event on the DP World Tour schedule.

This tournament is a Rolex Series event, with a massive purse of $9 million available for some of the best players in Europe in a Ryder Cup year, including Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton.

Many of the players in this field competed last week in nearby Abu Dhabi, meaning they're already acclimated to any time changes and weather changes.

McIlroy is betting favorite

The 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic betting odds show the betting favorite this week is, by far, Rory McIlroy, who comes into the tournament at 13-to-3 (+325) betting odds.

Tyrrell Hatton is 12-to-1 and second best on the table.

Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood, both regulars in these events, are each on 18-to-1.

2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic first looks

Rory McIlroy is the clear favorite for a reason. He and Jon Rahm are the two best players on the planet, and it's not too close otherwise.

However, if you're looking for some upsets this week, consider Francesco Molinari. He has been quietly building confidence again, and almost four years removed from that Masters meltdown, he seems closer to where he was.

Ryan Fox intrigues me this week as a player who could overpower Emirates Golf Club. He can certainly take advantage of the par 5s and had a great year last year.

2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic betting odds: Outright winner