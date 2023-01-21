2023 The American Express purse, winner's share, prize money payout
01/21/2023
Ryan Ballengee
The 2023 The American Express purse is set for $8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,440,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The American Express field is headed by Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau and more of the world's best players. Hudson Swafford won last year but is not defending since he went to LIV Golf. This is the best field the tournament has seen in 25 years.

The 156-player field is a pro-am event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's priority order. The pros play with an amateur each of the first three days, and the players rotate between the three courses for the first three rounds.

A cut is made after 54 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money, with the final round at PGA West's Stadium Course.

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at a three-course rotation hosted by PGA West's Stadium Course in La Quinta, Calif. The other courses are PGA West's Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club.

This is the 12th PGA Tour event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

Purse: $8,000,000
Winner's share: $1,422,000
Field size: 156 players
54-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 52 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions.

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,440,000
2 $872,000
3 $552,000
4 $392,000
5 $328,000
6 $290,000
7 $270,000
8 $250,000
9 $234,000
10 $218,000
11 $202,000
12 $186,000
13 $170,000
14 $154,000
15 $146,000
16 $138,000
17 $130,000
18 $122,000
19 $114,000
20 $106,000
21 $98,000
22 $90,000
23 $83,600
24 $77,200
25 $70,800
26 $64,400
27 $62,000
28 $59,600
29 $57,200
30 $54,800
31 $52,400
32 $50,000
33 $47,600
34 $45,600
35 $43,600
36 $41,600
37 $39,600
38 $38,000
39 $36,400
40 $34,800
41 $33,200
42 $31,600
43 $30,000
44 $28,400
45 $26,800
46 $25,200
47 $23,600
48 $22,320
49 $21,200
50 $20,560
51 $20,080
52 $19,600
53 $19,280
54 $18,960
55 $18,800
56 $18,640
57 $18,480
58 $18,320
59 $18,160
60 $18,000
61 $17,840
62 $17,680
63 $17,520
64 $17,360
65 $17,200

