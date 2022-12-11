2022 QBE Shootout money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 QBE Shootout prize money payout is from the $3.8 million purse, with 24 professional players who complete three rounds at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of QBE Shootout prize pool is at $950,000, with the two players on the winning team each earning $475,000. The second-place finishers are taking home $590,000 as a duo. The QBE Shootout prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of more than 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player.

The QBE Shootout field is headed by leaders Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer, as well as Nelly Korda, Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala.

This tournament started with 24 players, with there being 12 teams in this competition. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 QBE Shootout from the correct 2022 QBE Shootout full-field payout is based on their finish.

The format changes each day in this competition, with different games split between a scamble, modified alternate shot and best ball.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winners of this event will not get FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an event outside the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup schedule.

This tournament does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points because it is considered a team event, and they don't earn points.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning, including an exemption into next year's event.

