Tiger Woods withdraws from 2022 Hero World Challenge with foot injury

Tiger Woods withdrew from the 2022 Hero World Challenge, citing a foot injury suffered while preparing for the tournament he hosts at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

In a post to his social media channels, Woods said, "In my preparation and practice for this week's Hero World Challenge, I've developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk. After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties.

"My plan is to still compete in The Match and PNC Championship."

With Woods pulling out of the Hero World Challenge, he is replaced in the select 20-player field by Sepp Straka. Woods last played a competitive round in July, when he missed the cut at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews. Rory McIlroy revealed in an interview this week with Paul Kimmage that he and Woods both had COVID-19 going into the major championship, which could have been Woods' last at the Home of Golf.

Woods has hosted the tournament, which has had a variety of names over the years, since 2000. In 2021, the field expanded from 18 players to 20 players, and the event benefits his foundation. He's won the event five times.

The winner of this week's $3.5 million tournament will earn a cool $1 million for the win. Players are guaranteed a six-figure payday for competing in the tournament.

While Woods isn't competing this week, he still has a busy December ahead. Next week, he is slated to team with Rory McIlroy to take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in The Match VII under the lights at Pelican Golf Club in Florida.

In two weeks, Woods is set to team up with his 13-year-old son Charlie to compete in the PNC Championship in Orlando. The father-son duo finished runners-up last year to the Dalys.