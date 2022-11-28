2022 Hero World Challenge expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 Hero World Challenge is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 Hero World Challenge rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 Hero World Challenge preview

The Hero World Challenge is this week, and the PGA Tour is back in the Bahamas, with Tiger Woods hosting the limited-field, silly-season event that has 19 of the world top 50 in its 20-person field.

2022 Hero World Challenge rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Jon Rahm: Rahm won again in the DP World Tour Championship, notching his third win on the calendar year and his third win in that event.

2. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler may have found something toward the end of the PGA Tour wraparound season, and his driving should be a big asset this week.

3. Tony Finau: Finau could arguably be No. 1, but he's played sparingly in the fall. Then again, he won his last time out in Houston.

4. Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitz may be well-suited this week if there's weather. His added length will help him challenge a course with a slew of par 5s.

5. Tom Kim: Kim won in Vegas, and he did well in his last start in the Dunlop Phoenix.

6. Max Homa: Homa is back after gaining some perspective -- i.e., becoming a father -- and should be back in great spirits competing in Tiger's event.

7. Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood is a hot hand, winning in South Africa and doing well in Dubai to end the DP World Tour campaign.

8. Xander Schauffele: Xander had a great year, and he should be able to cap it off well this week.

9. Tiger Woods: Just wanted to make sure you were paying attention.

10. Cameron Young: We haven't seen a whole lot of Young in the fall, so tread lightly, but he could be a big sleeper this week.