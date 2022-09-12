2022 Fortinet Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 Fortinet Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 Fortinet Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 Fortinet Championship preview

The Fortinet Championship is this week, and, after a lengthy offseason, the PGA Tour is back with the final wraparound season. The Napa-area event tends to favor California-born players, and there are often surprise winners of the tournament.

2022 Fortinet Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Max Homa: Homa is the defending champion here, and his win a year ago was a bit of a surprise. However, as he continues to develop into a top-20 player, he should be a great pick this week.

2. Hideki Matsuyama: It's hard to see Matsuyama playing this week as much more than an obligation to get ready for the Presidents Cup. He's a class player in this field, though.

3. Cam Davis: The Aussie had a strong finish to his season, and he'll be on the Presidents Cup team. Should be quite confident.

4. Maverick McNealy: Mav almost broke through in this event last year for his first PGA Tour win. He's knocked on the door enough. Walk through this season.

5. Corey Conners: Conners is a guy to like most times out because of his ballstriking, particularly in a middling field like this one.

6. Sahith Theegala: Theegala found a way to the Tour Championship and now has a heck of a year coming his way. The relaxation that comes with two years of guaranteed status should help.

7. Denny McCarthy: This isn't Denny's favorite course, but he has become a player who has learned to make it work even in places that aren't suited to his eye. This could be a big year for him.

8. Chez Reavie: This is a very Chez event, one that could suit him quite nicely given his record on this course.

9. Taylor Pendrith: The Canadian has flaws, but he beats the every-living hell out of the ball. If he keeps straight and makes some putts, he has a chance.

10. Brendan Steele: There aren't many horses for this course that are in the 2022 field, but Brendan Steele won here back-to-back. He also put up some decent -- if sporadic -- results through the summer.