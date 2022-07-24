2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the PGA Tour event at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic preview

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Will Zalatoris: Zalatoris is the toast of the field this week, and he should fare well on this Donald Ross design.

2. Cameron Young: Young is not far away from a PGA Tour win, and with a week off after that runner-up at the Open, he is rested and ready.

3. Tony Finau: Top-five Tony played well at the 3M, another go-low venue, and he should thrive here as well.

4. Max Homa: Homa loves great architecture, and this is a fun Ross that just happens to be pretty easy as well.

5. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay is a great get for this field, and he seems to have something with Midwest venues.

6. Cameron Tringale: Tringale keeps getting close to figuring out that first PGA Tour win, and this is a venue for him.

7. Kevin Kisner: Kisner is a horse-for-course kind of guy, and guess where he likes? Here!

8. Adam Scott: Scott has been in the top 15 in back-to-back major starts, and he paces his schedule well.

9. Sahith Theegala: Theegala missed the cut at the 3M, but that letdown isn't a big knock on a strong season.

10. Troy Merritt: We're on the same page with Merritt as Kisner, and that counts for something.