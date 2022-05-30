2022 the Memorial Tournament PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 the Memorial Tournament and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the the Memorial Tournament. Muirfield Village is a tremendous golf course; one of my favorites I've watched and been to cover a tournament. It challenges every facet of the game. And guys who like Augusta tend to like here.

2022 the Memorial Tournament One and Done picks

Jon Rahm: Rahm should have won here twice by now, and I wonder if he has some extra motivation on his mind this week.

Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has been a clunker for months now, but he seems to really like this place, and it might snap him out of his funk.

Rickie Fowler: If you think BDR is on the right track (and I do), then he could be worth a look here, where he has top 15s in four of the last five years.

Patrick Reed: Reed is awful in the wind, so Colonial wasn't going to pan out, but it could at Muirfield.

My pick this week is Patrick Cantlay. Let's not fly in the face of the two-time champ.

2022-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks