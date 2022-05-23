2022 Charles Schwab Challenge PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Charles Schwab Challenge. Colonial is a great golf course that a lot of the players love, exhibited by the quality of field we have the week after a major. It demands a great tee-to-green game, and it opens the door to a lot of players in the field to contend and win.

A note about last week. I make my OAD picks on Mondays, and that's typically before we know the draw and the weather forecast. Obviously I went with Scottie Scheffler, who fell to the clearly bad side of the draw. In the interest of not confusing anyone, I stuck with him, but if you see something like that, there's always time to change.

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge One and Done picks

Jordan Spieth: Spieth just didn't have it last week at Southern Hills, but that doesn't mean he can't find it again this week.

Jason Kokrak: A win and a third-place finish here in the last two years suggests he likes Colonial.

Collin Morikawa: Morikawa was off at the PGA and on the bad side of the draw, but he should do better this week.

Brian Harman: The lefty is among many players, including Kevin Na, who you could consider as a horse-for-course play.

My pick this week is Jordan Spieth. I'm ready to get hurt again.

2022-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks