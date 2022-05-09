2022 AT&T Byron Nelson PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the AT&T Byron Nelson. TPC Craig Ranch hosts for its second year in a row, and the McKinney host course gave up tons and tons of low scores last year. It should be very playable again this year, too. That combo of being new and fairly easy makes it somewhat difficult to predict winners. Hopefully you went with one of two of my alternate tips -- Cam Young or Matt Fitzpatrick -- last week instead of Corey Conners, as they both finished T-2.

2022 AT&T Byron Nelson One and Done picks

Sam Burns: If you haven't already used Burnsy, you have to look to him given his finish here last year and elite status.

Jordan Spieth: Spieth tends to show up in Texas events, so if you have him available to you, he's worth a look.

Seamus Power: We're not trying to waste a top name this week, and Seamus finished well here last year as part of the upswing.

Patton Kizzire: He played well here last year, and he's on a decent stretch himself. Can take it deep.

My pick this week is Sam Burns. I think he came back this year for a reason.

2022-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks