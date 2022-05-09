2022 AT&T Byron Nelson expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 AT&T Byron Nelson preview

The AT&T Byron Nelson is this week, and the tour heads to Texas in a precursor to the PGA Championship in Oklahoma. TPC Craig Ranch hosts for the second year of this long-standing tournament. There was plenty of scoring a year ago, and there's a solid field here of players willing to play the week before a major.

2022 AT&T Byron Nelson rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Scottie Scheffler: The best player in the world is tuning up to play what he describes as his favorite golf course.

2. Justin Thomas: JT has recently alternated top-10 finishes with finishes right around 35th place. He's then due for a top-10 finish this week.

3. Jordan Spieth: Spieth does very well for himself in the Texas events, and he did well here last year, too.

4. Sam Burns: Burn is back for a reason in Year 2 here, and it's not to fulfill a scheduling requirement. He likes the golf course.

5. Joaquin Niemann: Niemann has really played well throughout the year, and his T-12 at Heritage after a respectable Masters is decent momentum.

6. Dustin Johnson: DJ has found a little something, with good finishes in two of his last three starts.

7. Will Zalatoris: He's been in the top six in his last two individual events, and there's nothing to dislike about that. Must improve putting.

8. Xander Schauffele: Xander won in his last start, albeit in the team event in New Orleans with Patrick Cantlay. Still, a confidence boost is nice.

9. Brooks Koepka: Koepka has been all or nothing this year, and despite that, he's still had a better year than the overwhelming number of his peers.

10. Seamus Power: Power played this event well last year as he was beginning a march up the world ranking.