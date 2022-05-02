2022 Wells Fargo Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Wells Fargo Championship. With Quail Hollow in Charlotte hosting the Presidents Cup in the fall, the tournament has moved for one year to TPC Potomac. The Maryland club last hosted the final editions of the Quicken Loans/AT&T National, and there have been several champions who, let's say, struggle with putting.

2022 Wells Fargo Championship One and Done picks

Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitz has been enjoying a great statistical season, and he should do a good job here as well.

Corey Conners: The ball-striking machine shouldn't have as big of an issue with the putting this week because most everyone will.

Abraham Ancer: Ancer fits the same argument. Not a great putter, but he's a strong tee-to-green player.

Cameron Young: Young hasn't been as consistent since Florida, but he was T-3 in his last start at the Heritage.

My pick this week is Corey Conners. He's playing great, and I don't see any reason why that can't continue.

2022-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks