2022 Wells Fargo Championship expert picks, betting rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2022 Wells Fargo Championship is here, and we're back with our PGA Tour expert picks and betting tips for the tournament at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're betting on golf, playing in a fantasy golf leagues or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are our 2022 Wells Fargo Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

2022 Wells Fargo Championship preview

The Wells Fargo Championship is this week, and the tour comes back to my hometown, with TPC Potomac tagging in as a one-year sub for Quail Hollow while it prepares to host the Presidents Cup. This is a course that isn't difficult to play tee to green, but the putting surfaces are difficult to decipher.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Wells Fargo Championship rankings: Top 10 expert picks

1. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy was runner-up at the Masters in his last start, so surely that has to count for something. He's been solid all year.

2. Corey Conners: The Canadian has been playing great for the last 45 days or so, and his mediocre-at-best putting shouldn't be as big of an issue here.

3. Matt Fitzpatrick: The Englishmman surprisingly missed the cut at the Heritage, but that was after a run of three top-18s in a row. Largely been fabulous all year.

4. Tyrrell Hatton: Hatton hasn't missed a cut all year, and he's sprinkled in a whole bunch of good finishes.

5. Tony Finau: Maybe all Top 5 Tony needed to jumpstart his season was a week on a Greg Norman-designed golf course.

6. Cameron Young: This is an ideal spot for a rookie to get his first win, on a substitute course. He's been great all year and was T-3 at Heritage in his last start.

7. Max Homa: It's been a great season for Homa, notching another PGA Tour win. In 2022, Homa's missed one cut and has been in the top 17 five times.

8. Abraham Ancer: Honest Abe hasn't been playing very well in the last month or so, but the earlier portion of the year was strong.

9. Seamus Power: Power struggled on the back end of playing seven tournaments in nine weeks, but he's been decent since.

10. Paul Casey: Casey has been rather difficult to track this year given injuries, but he wouldn't be playing this week were he not feeling good to go.