2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. A lot of leagues do not require a one-and-done pick this week. However, for the ones that do, if you pick one player, then you get the team. In other words, you want a team with a weaker partner so you get the stronger player.

2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans One and Done picks

Ryan Palmer: Easy pick this week. Palmer has Scottie Scheffler as his teammate.

Marc Leishman: Leishman is no slouch, and his partner is the only two-time champion of the tournament in Cam Smith.

Ian Poulter: You get Shane Lowry, who is having one hell of a season and is one of a few players gaining strokes in bunches.

Bubba Watson or Harold Varner III: I like this team, especially the way Varner is playing.

My pick this week is Ryan Palmer. You get the world No. 1 for nothing. No brainer.

