2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am best bets, betting trends

02/02/2022 at 2:59 pm
Ryan Ballengee


With the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am set to begin, it's time to wrap up your final betting card for the first full-field PGA Tour event of the year.

I'm taking a look at some betting trends heading into the PGA Tour tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links (and Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula), and I'll share my final betting card for the tournament.

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting trends

BetMGM tells us that there's been some mild line movement this week on players at the top of the board: Patrick Cantlay (+700 down to +650), Daniel Berger (+1600 down to +1100 thanks to Will Zalatoris withdrawing), Maverick McNealy (+2800 down to +2200) and Lanto Griffin(+2800 up to +3000).

They have the most tickets and highest handle on Maverick McNealy (7.2 percent of tickets and 11 percent of handle), with Jason Day tied in tickets and third in handle at 9.4 percent. Justin Rose has 9.5 percent of handle, while Jordan Spieth has 7 percent of tickets.

A total of 34 players each have no money on them...at all.

Here's a look at the biggest movers, up or down, from open to now:

PLAYER OPEN NOW DELTA
Brandon Harkins 20000 12500 -7500
Maverick McNealy 2800 2200 -600
Daniel Berger 1600 1100 -500
Patrick Cantlay 700 650 -50
Lanto Griffin 2800 3300 500
Kevin Kisner 4000 5000 1000
Mackenzie Hughes 4000 5000 1000
Matt Kuchar 5000 6600 1600
Aaron Rai 5000 6600 1600
Scott Stallings 8000 10000 2000

One thing to remember is that these courses are among the shortest on the tour, but they're also quite subject to daily (sometimes hourly) changes in weather. Also, there's a history of longshots winning this tournament in three of the last six years.

Here's how winners opened the week:

2017: Jordan Spieth (+800)
2018: Ted Potter, Jr. (+30000)
2019: Phil Mickelson (+2500)
2020: Nick Taylor (+16600)
2021: Daniel Berger (+1400)

My betting card

Given the history of this event producing winners away from the favorites, that's where I'm going this week for the most part.

To win:
Corey Conners (+2800, 0.5u)
Kevin Kisner (+5000, 1u)
Kevin Streelman (+5000, 0.6u)
Matthew NeSmith (+8000, 0.5u)
Mark Hubbard (+20000, 0.3u)

Top 10s:

Jason Day (+220, 0.5u)
Kevin Streelman (+450, 0.5u)
Mark Hubbard (+1200, 0.3u)

About the author

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer.

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

