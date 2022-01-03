The Break: Hello, Again

Welcome to the 2022 golf year! Kapalua hosts the Tournament of Champions, and it's Mark Rolfing season

Winners Only

Golf is back! The start of nearly 11-and-a-half months of non-stop professional golf happens this week with the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

Kapalua's Plantation Course hosts the PGA Tour's official winners -- including the Olympic champion, Xander Schauffele -- since the last TOC, which was won by Harris English. There are 39 players in the field, with Rory McIlroy being the only qualifying player to skip.

Collin Morikawa can become No. 1 in the world this week, while current No. 1 Jon Rahm makes his first start in 11 weeks. Justin Thomas, whose resume is filled with off-short limited-field wins, looks to get on the board early.

There are plenty of great players in the field, views aplenty and, of course, Mark Rolfing telling us about the trade winds.

Vokey SM9 Wedges Debut

The new year brings new equipment, and there will be a torrent of announcements in the coming weeks. However, Titleist likes to start the year by offering a teaser of what's to come from them.

With this being a Vokey year, Titleist is previewing what the Vokey SM9 lineup of wedges will look like. Players competing at Kapalua will have the opportunity to put the new wedges in play in the winners-only event. What's new about them? Oh, you'll have to wait for that -- but details are coming soon.

Of course, we'll be publishing everything you need to know from the world of golf as well. Let's make it a great year!