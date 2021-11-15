2021 The RSM Classic expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 The RSM Classic picks? Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform -- DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Tour -- or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 The RSM Classic rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The RSM Classic conclude the PGA Tour's fall portion of the schedule. Sea Island again plays host -- as does Davis Love III -- with a full field and a two-course rotation to get to the weekend. This is an event with a surprisingly decent field considering that 17 months straight of golf ends this week.

2021 The RSM Classic rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler fell down on Sunday at Houston in trying to win his first PGA Tour event. He continues knocking on the door, though.

2. Cameron Smith: Smith has played just twice this fall, but he's finished T-9 and T-13. Good reason to like him this week.

3. Webb Simpson: Simpson comes to a venue he loves on the heels over a month-long break. He was T-14 in his last start at the CJ Cup.

4. Harris English: English has played sparingly this fall, with a WD in the CJ Cup. Let's assume that he'll feel more rested and ready than rusty with the time off to recover.

5. Matthew Wolff: Wolff is figuring himself out before our eyes. A lot of folks thought he would finish the job in Houston, but he stumbled. It's part of a long-term process.

6. Louis Oosthuizen: Louis' presence here this week seems odd, but he's been pretty good in two fall starts.

7. Kevin Kisner: Kisner is a huge horse-for-course pick this week. It's almost strong enough of an indicator to avoid his crummy starts in the Vegas swing.

8. Corey Conners: I like Conners most times out because of his quality, consistent ballstriking. That should prove effective again this week.

9. Russell Henley: Henley has cashed in all of his fall events, and he was in the top 10 in Houston. He comes to a venue he likes to wrap up the fall.

10. Talor Gooch: Gooch has been awesome throughout the fall, and he stumbled badly after a great opening round in Houston. Great spot for a bounce back.