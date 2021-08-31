2021 Tour Championship expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 Tour Championship picks? Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform -- DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Tour -- or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 Tour Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Tour Championship is here, meaning we've reached the final stage of the FedEx Cup playoffs. East Lake is a big ask, demanding strong iron play and fairly accurate driving. Putting can be tricky, but the greens should be receptive and a little slower than usual with all the rain from Ida.

2021 Tour Championship rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Jon Rahm: Rahm didn't keep pace throughout all four rounds at Caves Valley, but he's clearly one of the two best players in this field. Probably the best.

2. Patrick Cantlay: I'm not convinced Cantlay is going to even have the lead at East Lake after Round 1, but his performance at Caves Valley may be a huge catapult.

3. Tony Finau: Finau looked solid at Caves Valley, even after the tiring nature of getting his second PGA Tour win at Liberty National. Plays this course well.

4. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy enjoyed himself a classic Rory weekend to finish fourth. He's won here twice.

5. Dustin Johnson: DJ is here and a part of the equation more often than not, so let's go just assume he'll be a part of it again.

6. Sam Burns: East Lake is a golf course that seems a lot alike the courses where Burns has played best this year (Memphis, Innisbrook).

7. Xander Schauffele: Xander has won here, and he's been runner-up twice. He's clearly a fan of this golf course and likes the big-game nature of this event.

8. Justin Thomas: Thomas has been a Tour Championship stud, and he seems to be coming around after being in the wilderness with the putter for much of this year.

9. Harris English: English has not played at quite the same pace in the playoffs as in June and July, but he should like East Lake.

10. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa seems gassed. He's been sub-standard in the playoffs. However, if he can rally for four days, he can make himself a lot of money.