2021 BMW Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 BMW Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the BMW Championship, with Caves Valley in the Baltimore area hosting the second leg of the playoffs. Caves is a demanding course, but there's also ample room to play it how you want. That means these guys should tear it up.

2021 BMW Championship One and Done picks

Collin Morikawa: We want ballstriker this week. We got one here.

Jordan Spieth: Spieth is gaining strokes in spades this year, and he's been somewhat under the radar despite all of that success.

Justin Thomas: JT has showed some semblance of a resurgence, but it's still not quite there on a consistent basis.

Rory McIlroy: I think Rory will love Caves, as it somewhat resembles Quail Hollow off the tee.

My pick is Rory McIlroy. He's one of the few stars I haven't yet used this season.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks