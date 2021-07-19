2021 3M Open one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.
We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 British Open Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.
Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.
This week, we have the 3M Open, which is in the post-Open slot and will suffer from an awfully weak field as it's also the lead-in to the Olympic golf tournament for men.
This means it's going to be a good week to take a gamble and try to make up some money in your leagues. We did well at the Open with Scottie Scheffler's T-8 and even better with Seamus Power's overtime victory at the Barbasol.
2021 3M Open One and Done picks
Tony Finau: Top-5 Tony played well at the Open and, assmuming he stays in the field, should do well this week, too.
Rickie Fowler: Fowler did well enough at the Open, and he beats up on weak fields pretty well.
Emiliano Grillo: Grillo continues to play solid, if not spectacular, golf. He's not a sexy pick, but he is making bank.
Brian Harman: Harman started well at Royal St. George's, but he couldn't back it up very well. Still, T-19 is a great week.
My pick is Emiliano Grillo. I think he's got a good chance against a field that will be akin to the John Deere in depth.
2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks
- Safeway Open: Phil Mickelson (T-44)
- US Open: Jon Rahm (T-23)
- Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Denny McCarthy (T-41)
- Sanderson Farms Championship: Lucas Glover (MC)
- Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Patrick Cantlay (T-8)
- CJ Cup at Shadow Creek: Matthew Wolff (73rd)
- Zozo Championship at Sherwood: Webb Simpson (T-17)
- Bermuda Championship: Will Zalatoris (T-16)
- Vivint Houston Open: Lanto Griffin (T-58)
- Masters: Dustin Johnson (WIN)
- The RSM Classic: Brian Harman (MC)
- Mayakoba Golf Classic: Harris English (T-5)
- Sentry Tournament of Champions: Tony Finau (T-31)
- Sony Open in Hawaii: Ryan Palmer (T-41)
- The American Express: Patrick Reed (MC)
- Farmers Insurance Open: Marc Leishman (T-18)
- Waste Management Phoenix Open: Daniel Berger (MC)
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Jason Day (T-7)
- The Genesis Invitational: Adam Scott (T-38)
- WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession: Viktor Hovland (T-2)
- Puerto Rico Open: Emiliano Grillo (T-11)
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: Francesco Molinari (MC)
- The Players Championship: Collin Morikawa (T-41)
- The Honda Classic: Joaquin Niemann (T-25)
- WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Cameron Smith (T-28)
- Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Charley Hoffman (T-34)
- Valero Texas Open: Chris Kirk (T-6)
- Masters Tournament: Justin Thomas (T-21)
- RBC Heritage: Matt Fitzpatrick (T-4)
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Cameron Champ (T-17)
- Valspar Championship: Jason Kokrak (T-13)
- Wells Fargo Championship: Corey Conners (T-43)
- AT&T Byron Nelson: Sam Burns (2nd)
- PGA Championship: Jordan Spieth (T-30)
- Charles Schwab Challenge: Sungjae Im (MC)
- the Memorial Tournament: Hideki Matsuyama (T-62)
- Palmetto Championship at Congaree: Tyrrell Hatton (T-2)
- US Open: Xander Schauffele (T-8)
- Travelers Championship: Paul Casey (T-36)
- Rocket Mortgage Classic: Rickie Fowler (T-32)
- John Deere Classic: Cam Davis (T-55)
- British Open Championship: Scottie Scheffler (T-8)
- Barbasol Championship: Seamus Power (WIN)
- 3M Open: Emiliano Grillo