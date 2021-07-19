2021 3M Open one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 British Open Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the 3M Open, which is in the post-Open slot and will suffer from an awfully weak field as it's also the lead-in to the Olympic golf tournament for men.

This means it's going to be a good week to take a gamble and try to make up some money in your leagues. We did well at the Open with Scottie Scheffler's T-8 and even better with Seamus Power's overtime victory at the Barbasol.

2021 3M Open One and Done picks

Tony Finau: Top-5 Tony played well at the Open and, assmuming he stays in the field, should do well this week, too.

Rickie Fowler: Fowler did well enough at the Open, and he beats up on weak fields pretty well.

Emiliano Grillo: Grillo continues to play solid, if not spectacular, golf. He's not a sexy pick, but he is making bank.

Brian Harman: Harman started well at Royal St. George's, but he couldn't back it up very well. Still, T-19 is a great week.

My pick is Emiliano Grillo. I think he's got a good chance against a field that will be akin to the John Deere in depth.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks