2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic model and fantasy golf rankings
06/30/2021 at 4:56 pm
Ryan Ballengee


Welcome to my weekly fantasy golf model for the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic!

Beginning in 2020, I developed a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. So far, it's been a tremendous success. Here's a look at the PGA Tour winners in the restart and where they landed in the model:

  • Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial: Daniel Berger - No. 21
  • RBC Heritage: Webb Simpson - No. 7
  • Travelers Championship: Dustin Johnson - No. 10
  • US Open: Bryson DeChambeau - No. 2
  • Workday Charity Open: Collin Morikawa - No. 11
  • the Memorial Tournament: Jon Rahm - No. 6
  • WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Justin Thomas - No. 6
  • PGA Championship: Collin Morikawa - No. 13
  • The Northern Trust: Dustin Johnson - No. 20
  • BMW Championship: Jon Rahm - No. 2
  • Rocket Mortgage Classic: Bryson DeChambeau - No. 9
  • Sanderson Farms Championship: Sergio Garcia - No. 40
  • CJ Cup at Shadow Creek: Jason Kokrak - No. 17
  • Zozo Championship at Sherwood: Patrick Cantlay - No. 9
  • The Masters: Dustin Johnson - No. 7
  • Mayakoba Golf Classic: Viktor Hovland - No. 5
  • Sentry Tournament of Champions: Harris English - No. 13
  • Sony Open in Hawaii: Kevin Na - No. 33
  • Farmers Insurance Open: Patrick Reed - No. 8
  • Waste Management Phoenix Open: Brooks Koepka - No. 10
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Daniel Berger - No. 1
  • The Genesis Invitational: Max Homa - No. 30
  • WGC-Workday Championship: Collin Morikawa - No. 17
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational: Bryson DeChambeau - No. 3
  • The Players Championship: Justin Thomas - No. 3
  • Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Joel Dahmen - No. 22
  • Valero Texas Open: Jordan Spieth - No. 9
  • Masters: Hideki Matsuyama - No. 16
  • RBC Heritage: Stewart Cink - No. 75
  • Valspar Championship: Sam Burns - No. 77
  • Wells Fargo Championship: Rory McIlroy - No. 2
  • Charles Schwab Challenge: Jason Kokrak - No. 8
  • the Memorial Tournament: Patrick Cantlay - No. 6
  • US Open: Jon Rahm - No. 3

Let me walk you through the rubric's tenets and show off this week's results.

How the rubric works

The reason I'm calling this a rubric is because I think a model implies a guess about how the tournament will play out. I don't think any model can do that. There are plenty of factors data can't quantify, including luck of the draw, playing partners, hole locations, weather and sheer random stuff.

That's why the rubric is rooted in things we can quantify more broadly without getting too into the weeds. I don't believe specific statistics matter for each course. Each player is different, and they achieve their best results slightly differently, as our Course Fit tool indicates. A player can perform well on most PGA Tour courses doing things their way, and their past performance on a course is best indicative of their fit, not where they rank in certain categories.

That said, the biggest chunk of my rubric relies on strokes gained, as well our derivative, Quality Strokes Gained, which weights a player's strokes gained against the depth of field they face. The rubric looks at this data over the longer term and medium term to derive a player's quality across the tour and across different fields. In the fall of 2021, I included specific weighting of strokes gained and Quality Strokes Gained against the field strength that week, creating a range of comparison to see how players do against particular competition.

Next, the rubric accounts for two factors I look at every week: current form in the last five PGA Tour events played and their average strokes gained on the host course in the last three years.

All told, the model is designed to point out quality players and boost those middling players who have good current form or good course history.

2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic rankings

You'll see with the rubric that I've listed the top 75, and I will add their current betting odds and DraftKings price.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is back in the Independence Day weekend slot, and Detroit Golf Club is set to host another low-scoring affair. This marks the site of last year's first of two head-to-head Sunday battles between Bryson DeChambeau and Matthew Wolff.

Click header to sort; the better their position, the more the rubric likes them

POS PLAYER PTS DK PRICE DK RANK ODDS ODDS RANK
1 DeChambeau, Bryson  1.482 11400 1 800 1
2 Simpson, Webb 1.478 10600 3 1800 3
3 Zalatoris, Will 1.266 10000 5 2500 5
4 Reed, Patrick 1.196 10900 2 1400 2
5 Matsuyama, Hideki 0.964 10400 4 1800 3
6 Kokrak, Jason 0.935 9500 7 2500 5
7 Niemann, Joaquin 0.865 9800 6 2500 5
8 Tringale, Cameron 0.794 8100 20 4000 12
9 Day, Jason 0.789 8900 12 3500 9
10 Varner III, Harold 0.746 7800 25 6000 24
11 Wolff, Matthew 0.732 9100 10 3500 9
12 Higgo, Garrick 0.731 8300 18 5000 18
13 Fowler, Rickie 0.688 8700 14 5000 18
14 Kisner, Kevin 0.677 9000 11 3500 9
15 Im, Sungjae 0.676 9300 8 3000 8
16 Noren, Alex 0.654 7600 30 8000 27
17 Hoffman, Charley 0.64 8800 13 4000 12
18 Griffin, Lanto 0.628 7500 34 6000 24
19 Kirk, Chris 0.596 7400 38 8000 27
20 Woodland, Gary 0.581 8600 15 4000 12
21 Taylor, Ben 0.535 6100 133 50000 126
22 Glover, Lucas 0.533 7800 25 6000 24
23 Davis, Cameron 0.496 7200 46 10000 37
24 Hadwin, Adam 0.484 7500 34 10000 37
25 Homa, Max 0.469 8400 17 5000 18
26 Lee, Tain 0.458 6400 102 30000 98
27 Hubbard, Mark 0.431 7300 42 12500 49
28 Perez, Pat 0.418 7500 34 12500 49
29 Lee, Danny 0.398 7400 38 15000 60
30 Watson, Bubba 0.398 9200 9 4000 12
31 Grillo, Emiliano 0.39 7400 38 5000 18
32 Todd, Brendon 0.377 7900 23 5000 18
33 Redman, Doc 0.366 7000 56 4000 12
34 Kizzire, Patton 0.352 7400 38 8000 27
35 Snedeker, Brandt 0.351 7700 27 8000 27
36 Norlander, Henrik 0.337 6800 68 15000 60
37 Dahmen, Joel 0.328 7000 56 10000 37
38 Pereira, Mito 0.31 6600 83 10000 37
39 Reavie, Chez 0.304 7600 30 8000 27
40 Straka, Sepp 0.303 7700 27 8000 27
41 Willett, Danny 0.279 6000 144 10000 37
42 Merritt, Troy 0.266 7100 51 8000 27
43 Hughes, Mackenzie 0.262 7200 46 12500 49
44 McNealy, Maverick 0.253 7700 27 8000 27
45 Armour, Ryan 0.217 7500 34 10000 37
46 McCarthy, Denny 0.199 7900 23 15000 60
47 Taylor, Nick 0.197 6700 75 20000 80
48 Bradley, Keegan 0.196 6900 62 4000 12
49 NeSmith, Matthew 0.193 6800 68 15000 60
50 Stallings, Scott 0.189 7100 51 15000 60
51 Stanley, Kyle 0.187 7100 51 8000 27
52 Baker, Chris 0.179 6300 113 40000 115
53 Piercy, Scott 0.169 6800 68 15000 60
54 Werenski, Richy 0.166 6900 62 15000 60
55 Ghim, Doug 0.16 6800 68 10000 37
56 Lebioda, Hank 0.153 7200 46 10000 37
57 Martin, Ben 0.147 6400 102 12500 49
58 Stuard, Brian 0.139 7000 56 15000 60
59 Jones, Matt 0.135 7300 42 10000 37
60 Munoz, Sebastian 0.089 7300 42 10000 37
61 Schenk, Adam 0.086 6500 93 25000 94
62 Blixt, Jonas 0.085 6100 133 50000 126
63 Sabbatini, Rory 0.078 6900 62 15000 60
64 Rodgers, Patrick 0.073 6900 62 12500 49
65 Thompson, Davis 0.07 6600 83 20000 80
66 Garnett, Brice 0.069 7000 56 12500 49
67 Hahn, James 0.061 6400 102 20000 80
68 An, Byeong Hun 0.023 6600 83 20000 80
69 Sloan, Roger 0.02 6500 93 30000 98
70 List, Luke 0.005 7300 42 10000 37
71 Laird, Martin -0.008 6900 62 15000 60
72 Hickok, Kramer -0.012 6200 123 10000 37
73 Frittelli, Dylan -0.016 8200 19 15000 60
74 Howell III, Charles -0.026 7100 51 12500 49
75 Seiffert, Chase -0.03 6600 83 20000 80

