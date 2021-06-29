2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.
We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.
Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.
This week, we have the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which is back in its normal slot. This is the third year for the tournament, which is intended to be played around Independence Day.
Detroit Golf Club may appear long on the scorecard, but players who can keep it in play can take down this Donald Ross design with an ambush of birdies and eagles.
2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic One and Done picks
Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson is hard to figure out week to week, but he was a stud here last year in a showdown with Matthew Wolff.
Patrick Reed: Reed has been playing sneaky good golf of late, but it's not his all-time best stuff.
Will Zalatoris: Zalatoris hasn't been great in his last two starts, but he doesn't seem to go too long between duds and getting back on track.
Sungjae Im: Something's off with Sungjae, but his short game should come in handy on a Donald Ross design like Detroit Golf Club.
Rickie Fowler: Fowler seems like a fun all-or-nothing pick at this point. He's either in the top 20 or not playing the weekend.
My pick is Rickie Fowler. He's got the joy of being a new dad in the making, and the signs of a return are starting to manifest.
2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks
- Safeway Open: Phil Mickelson (T-44)
- US Open: Jon Rahm (T-23)
- Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Denny McCarthy (T-41)
- Sanderson Farms Championship: Lucas Glover (MC)
- Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Patrick Cantlay (T-8)
- CJ Cup at Shadow Creek: Matthew Wolff (73rd)
- Zozo Championship at Sherwood: Webb Simpson (T-17)
- Bermuda Championship: Will Zalatoris (T-16)
- Vivint Houston Open: Lanto Griffin (T-58)
- Masters: Dustin Johnson (WIN)
- The RSM Classic: Brian Harman (MC)
- Mayakoba Golf Classic: Harris English (T-5)
- Sentry Tournament of Champions: Tony Finau (T-31)
- Sony Open in Hawaii: Ryan Palmer (T-41)
- The American Express: Patrick Reed (MC)
- Farmers Insurance Open: Marc Leishman (T-18)
- Waste Management Phoenix Open: Daniel Berger (MC)
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Jason Day (T-7)
- The Genesis Invitational: Adam Scott (T-38)
- WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession: Viktor Hovland (T-2)
- Puerto Rico Open: Emiliano Grillo (T-11)
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: Francesco Molinari (MC)
- The Players Championship: Collin Morikawa (T-41)
- The Honda Classic: Joaquin Niemann (T-25)
- WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Cameron Smith (T-28)
- Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Charley Hoffman (T-34)
- Valero Texas Open: Chris Kirk (T-6)
- Masters Tournament: Justin Thomas (T-21)
- RBC Heritage: Matt Fitzpatrick (T-4)
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Cameron Champ (T-17)
- Valspar Championship: Jason Kokrak (T-13)
- Wells Fargo Championship: Corey Conners (T-43)
- AT&T Byron Nelson: Sam Burns (2nd)
- PGA Championship: Jordan Spieth (T-30)
- Charles Schwab Challenge: Sungjae Im (MC)
- the Memorial Tournament: Hideki Matsuyama (T-62)
- Palmetto Championship at Congaree: Tyrrell Hatton (T-2)
- US Open: Xander Schauffele (T-8)
- Travelers Championship: Paul Casey (T-36)
- Rocket Mortgage Classic: Rickie Fowler