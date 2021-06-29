2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which is back in its normal slot. This is the third year for the tournament, which is intended to be played around Independence Day.

Detroit Golf Club may appear long on the scorecard, but players who can keep it in play can take down this Donald Ross design with an ambush of birdies and eagles.

2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic One and Done picks

Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson is hard to figure out week to week, but he was a stud here last year in a showdown with Matthew Wolff.

Patrick Reed: Reed has been playing sneaky good golf of late, but it's not his all-time best stuff.

Will Zalatoris: Zalatoris hasn't been great in his last two starts, but he doesn't seem to go too long between duds and getting back on track.

Sungjae Im: Something's off with Sungjae, but his short game should come in handy on a Donald Ross design like Detroit Golf Club.

Rickie Fowler: Fowler seems like a fun all-or-nothing pick at this point. He's either in the top 20 or not playing the weekend.

My pick is Rickie Fowler. He's got the joy of being a new dad in the making, and the signs of a return are starting to manifest.

