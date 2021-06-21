2021 Travelers Championship expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 Travelers Championship picks? Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform -- DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Tour -- or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 Travelers Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Travelers Championship is back in June and, more specifically, after the US Open. The cross-country jaunt has diminished the field a little, but this tournament has solid backing from the players.

TPC River Highlands is a course where the players can take it deep, with some tight landing areas and smaller targets.

2021 Travelers Championship rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson obviously melted down with a back-nine 44 on Sunday at the US Open. I think that just gives him motivation to take down this tournament.

2. Dustin Johnson: DJ looks to have found some version of himself in the last two events. He's defending champion here, too, and is now looking up at Jon Rahm.

3. Paul Casey: Casey let it slip at the end of the US Open, but he made a great weekend charge. He loves this event and plays it well.

4. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay is a horse-for-course pick this week, and he finished T-15 at Torrey after his Memorial "win."

5. Patrick Reed: Reed rallied on Sunday to back his way into a decent finish in the US Open. Playing good golf at the moment but not at the peak of his game.

6. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler won't get much of a look this week, but he's been knocking on the door in his last two starts and is going to get there eventually.

7. Brooks Koepka: Regular Tour event? Probably not a week to like Brooks to win. However, he's a golfer to like every time out.

8. Harris English: English has been brilliant in his last two starts, and he's lining himself up for a good run to the finish of the season.

9. Brian Harman: Harman had a nice run going at the US Open until a five-putt on Saturday, which is not characteristic of his game. Can thrive in a shootout.

10. Matthew Wolff: Wolff did the right thing, taking a break when he was having a hard time playing pro golf. He looked fresh and excited to play.