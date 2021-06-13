2021 US Open one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 US Open this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the US Open, which is back at Torrey Pines South after 13 years. Tiger Woods won here on one leg back then, and I'm sure you'll hear a lot about that in the week ahead.

This is the rare major venue that is a routine PGA Tour stop, with the Farmers Insurance Open. The rough will be a little deeper and the greens a little faster, but it's not that over the top.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI BET NOW NEW PLAYER OFFER $1,050

RISK-FREE + DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

2021 US Open One and Done picks

Xander Schauffele: Local kid, has a thing for US Opens (and the Masters). It all lines up.

Jon Rahm: Rahm couldn't finish off Memorial with a COVID-19 pop, but he was playing brilliant golf.

Patrick Reed: How can you not consider the guy that won here already this year?

Brooks Koepka: Koepka is back into slagging off during regular PGA Tour events, so maybe he's back in the majors, too.

My pick is Xander Schauffele. He's been my target in this event for several years now, so it's no time to back off that position.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks

Safeway Open: Phil Mickelson (T-44)

US Open: Jon Rahm (T-23)

Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Denny McCarthy (T-41)

Sanderson Farms Championship: Lucas Glover (MC)

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Patrick Cantlay (T-8)

CJ Cup at Shadow Creek: Matthew Wolff (73rd)

Zozo Championship at Sherwood: Webb Simpson (T-17)

Bermuda Championship: Will Zalatoris (T-16)

Vivint Houston Open: Lanto Griffin (T-58)

Masters: Dustin Johnson (WIN)

The RSM Classic: Brian Harman (MC)

Mayakoba Golf Classic: Harris English (T-5)

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Tony Finau (T-31)

Sony Open in Hawaii: Ryan Palmer (T-41)

The American Express: Patrick Reed (MC)

Farmers Insurance Open: Marc Leishman (T-18)

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Daniel Berger (MC)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Jason Day (T-7)

The Genesis Invitational: Adam Scott (T-38)

WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession: Viktor Hovland (T-2)

Puerto Rico Open: Emiliano Grillo (T-11)

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Francesco Molinari (MC)

The Players Championship: Collin Morikawa (T-41)

The Honda Classic: Joaquin Niemann (T-25)

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Cameron Smith (T-28)

Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Charley Hoffman (T-34)

Valero Texas Open: Chris Kirk (T-6)

Masters Tournament: Justin Thomas (T-21)

RBC Heritage: Matt Fitzpatrick (T-4)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Cameron Champ (T-17)

Valspar Championship: Jason Kokrak (T-13)

Wells Fargo Championship: Corey Conners (T-43)

AT&T Byron Nelson: Sam Burns (2nd)

PGA Championship: Jordan Spieth (T-30)

Charles Schwab Challenge: Sungjae Im (MC)

the Memorial Tournament: Hideki Matsuyama (T-62)

Palmetto Championship at Congaree: Tyrrell Hatton (T-2)

US Open: Xander Schauffele