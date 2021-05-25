2021 Charles Schwab Challenge one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial, wrapping up in Texas as part of the Lone Star Sandwich around the PGA. Colonial is a great host, and it's about to undergo a renovation after this week, which is great to hear. It's an exacting golf course, particularly off the tee and on the par 3s.



DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI BET NOW NEW PLAYER OFFER $1,050

RISK-FREE + DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

2021 Charles Schwab Challenge One and Done picks

Charley Hoffman: Hoffman gets all the Texas attention for the Valero, but Hoffman has a great track record here, too.

Jordan Spieth: I used Spieth last week, but I think he's still a great pick this week for those of you who weren't as high on him as I was for Kiawah.

Brian Harman: I'm going to keep handing out Brian Harman's name and, eventually, he's going to hit someone for a big win.

Chris Kirk: Kirk had a great track record here before he took time to deal with alcoholism. He's back, playing great and should love here.

Ryan Palmer: Palmer continues to play great golf at this advanced stage of his career, and he's a stud in these Dallas-area events.

Sungjae Im: Im seems to back where we want him to be in terms of quality of play.

My pick is Sungjae Im. I wrote this whole piece, got to the end, realized I had used everyone I recommended and made I m the pick.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks

Safeway Open: Phil Mickelson (T-44)

US Open: Jon Rahm (T-23)

Charles Schwab Challenge: Denny McCarthy (T-41)

Sanderson Farms Championship: Lucas Glover (MC)

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Patrick Cantlay (T-8)

CJ Cup at Shadow Creek: Matthew Wolff (73rd)

Zozo Championship at Sherwood: Webb Simpson (T-17)

Bermuda Championship: Will Zalatoris (T-16)

Vivint Houston Open: Lanto Griffin (T-58)

Masters: Dustin Johnson (WIN)

The RSM Classic: Brian Harman (MC)

Mayakoba Golf Classic: Harris English (T-5)

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Tony Finau (T-31)

Sony Open in Hawaii: Ryan Palmer (T-41)

The American Express: Patrick Reed (MC)

Farmers Insurance Open: Marc Leishman (T-18)

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Daniel Berger (MC)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Jason Day (T-7)

The Genesis Invitational: Adam Scott (T-38)

WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession: Viktor Hovland (T-2)

Puerto Rico Open: Emiliano Grillo (T-11)

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Francesco Molinari (MC)

The Players Championship: Collin Morikawa (T-41)

The Honda Classic: Joaquin Niemann (T-25)

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Cameron Smith (T-28)

Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Charley Hoffman (T-34)

Valero Texas Open: Chris Kirk (T-6)

Masters Tournament: Justin Thomas (T-21)

RBC Heritage: Matt Fitzpatrick (T-4)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Cameron Champ (T-17)

Valspar Championship: Jason Kokrak (T-13)

Wells Fargo Championship: Corey Conners (T-43)

AT&T Byron Nelson: Sam Burns (2nd)

PGA Championship: Jordan Spieth (T-30)

Charles Schwab Challenge: Sungjae Im