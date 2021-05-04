2021 Wells Fargo Championship DraftKings daily fantasy golf picks

Each week, including this week’s 2021 Wells Fargo Championship, Golf News Net offers daily fantasy (DFS) golf advice, picks, lineups and tips for DraftKings PGA Tour games, scrutinizing the pricing model and looking for players who will perform best in both guaranteed prize pool (GPP) events and cash games.

2021 Wells Fargo Championship DraftKings picks

Each week, we’ll offer players in 3-5 buckets of pricing so as to offer some mix-and-matching with your lineups based on our recommendations.

Finish Trends

Recent PGA Tour Trends

We start by looking at the recent past, back at players who have finished inside the top 15 in the last five individual PGA Tour events.

Stewart Cink – 2 – T-12 Masters, WIN RBC Heritage

Corey Conners – 3 – T-14 Valero Texas Open, T-8 Masters, T-4 RBC Heritage

Emiliano Grillo – 2 – T-6 Corales Puntacana, 2nd RBC Heritage

Brian Harman – 2 – T-12 Masters, T-13 RBC Heritage

Chris Kirk – 2 – T-6 Valero Texas Open, T-7 RBC Heritage

Webb Simpson – 2 – T-12 Masters, T-9 RBC Heritage

Cameron Tringale – 2 – T-9 Valero Texas Open, T-3 Valspar Championship

Event Finish History

We like to look for potential horses for courses with most PGA Tour events, particularly those with regular host courses. We’re looking at players who have advanced to the knockout stage multiple times in the two times this event has been played.

Rickie Fowler – 2

Danny Lee – 2

Rory McIlroy – 3

Phil Mickelson – 3

Pat Perez – 2

Patrick Reed – 2

Kyle Stanley – 2

Brendan Steele – 2

Vaughn Taylor – 2

Course Fits

It seems to me the best way to use Strokes Gained data is to give a sense of a course fit. My working theory is a player is a course fit — or a potential course fit, at least — if their Strokes Gained breakout when they finish in the top 25 is similar to the average for top-25 finishers at this week’s event.

Here’s our breakdown this week:

Putting: 38%

Tee to Green: 62%

Over the Top: 19%

Approach: 31%

Around the Green: 12%

Some fits include:

Bryson DeChambeau

Matt NeSmith

Joel Dahmen

Xander Schauffele

Phil Mickelson

Joaquin Niemann

Rickie Fowler

Scott Piercy

Matt Jones

Sungjae Im

Cameron Tringale

Jason Day

Webb Simpson

Strokes Gained T2G Trends

It’s important when looking at current form to see which players are overperforming and underperforming their long-term trends (last 50 tournaments) compared to short-term trends (last 10 tournaments).

Here are the overperformers:

Cink, Stewart: 1.855

Jones, Matt: 1.695

Simpson, Webb: 1.593

Wallace, Matt: 1.346

Mahan, Hunter: 0.988

Streb, Robert: 0.973

Martin, Ben: 0.896

Tringale, Cameron: 0.863

Hossler, Beau: 0.806

Choi, K.J.: 0.764

Here are the underperformers:

Murray, Grayson: -1.957

Oppenheim, Rob: -1.887

Shelton, Robby: -1.703

Johnson, Zach: -1.458

English, Harris: -1.369

Piercy, Scott: -1.363

Dahmen, Joel: -1.308

Cook, Austin: -1.248

Gligic, Michael: -1.172

Redman, Doc: -1.109

We also have a new tool which looks at SG T2G over the last 30 tournaments and a player’s relative variance, showing you which players are the most consistent from week to week. Check it out!

This week’s model

Check it out here.

Also, we’ve updated our tools comparing players’ strokes gained by course length and par, as well strokes gained putting by grass!

2021 Wells Fargo Championship DraftKings recommendations

$10,000 and up

We have six players in this group, and I like JT, Bryson, Rahm, Xander and Webb. So, not Rory.

$8,000-$9,999

We have 19 players in this group, and this is where we want to make a lineup. I like Viktor Hovland, Finau, Zalatoris, Pat Reed, Conners, Niemann, Homa, Sungjae, Harman, Tingale, Grillo.

$7,001-$7,999

DraftKings typically breaks the rest of the field in half at the $7,000 mark. Stewart Cink, maybe Rickie, Brendan Steele, Dahmen, Matt Wallace, Matt NeSmith, Matt Jones, Cam Davis, Patton Kizzire and Kyle Stanley.

Below or at $7,000

We’re looking for bargains in this range. Phil Mickelson, Adam Long, Ben An and Bronson Burgoon are guys I’d look at if needed.

A sample Wells Fargo Championship DraftKings GPP lineup