2021 Valspar Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 Valspar Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you’re not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we return to Florida with the Valspar Championship being played in a new April date. It actually works! For players who didn’t want to play with a partner, they have a great venue and an event close by for a lot of players. Innisbrook’s Copperhead invites certain kinds of players to score, but it’s a challenging course for everyone.

The kicker this week is that if you pick an individual player, you get their partner. So you want to go after a player who has a superior partner but still has a chance to win.

2021 Valspar Championship One and Done picks

Jason Kokrak: Kokrak fared pretty well in NOLA with Pat Perez, and he’s played so well on this course at every stage of his career.

Dustin Johnson: Look, I’ve used DJ already, but the world No. 1 is playing this week, and he keeps coming to this event.

Patrick Reed: I can’t get behind Reed at a major. I can love him in bigger events, but he has a thing for the Copperhead.

Louis Oosthuizen: Louis almost got to the two-man win at the Zurich, but he and Charl couldn’t win the playoff. Oosthuizen is streaky and a bit of an enigma.

My pick is Jason Kokrak. I love Kokrak, and I’m not feeling him in a major or a playoff event, so let’s use him here.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks

Safeway Open: Phil Mickelson (T-44)

US Open: Jon Rahm (T-23)

Valspar Championship: Denny McCarthy (T-41)

Sanderson Farms Championship: Lucas Glover (MC)

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Patrick Cantlay (T-8)

CJ Cup at Shadow Creek: Matthew Wolff (73rd)

Zozo Championship at Sherwood: Webb Simpson (T-17)

Bermuda Championship: Will Zalatoris (T-16)

Vivint Houston Open: Lanto Griffin (T-58)

Masters: Dustin Johnson (WIN)

The RSM Classic: Brian Harman (MC)

Mayakoba Golf Classic: Harris English (T-5)

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Tony Finau (T-31)

Sony Open in Hawaii: Ryan Palmer (T-41)

The American Express: Patrick Reed (MC)

Farmers Insurance Open: Marc Leishman (T-18)

Waste Management Phoenix Open: Daniel Berger (MC)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Jason Day (T-7)

The Genesis Invitational: Adam Scott (T-38)

WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession: Viktor Hovland (T-2)

Puerto Rico Open: Emiliano Grillo (T-11)

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Francesco Molinari (MC)

The Players Championship: Collin Morikawa (T-41)

The Honda Classic: Joaquin Niemann (T-25)

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Cameron Smith (T-28)

Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Charley Hoffman (T-34)

Valero Texas Open: Chris Kirk (T-6)

Masters Tournament: Justin Thomas (T-21)

RBC Heritage: Matt Fitzpatrick (T-4)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Cameron Champ (T-17)

Valspar Championship: Jason Kokrak