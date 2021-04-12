2021 RBC Heritage one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 RBC Heritage this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you’re not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

The first men’s major of the year is here, with the RBC Heritage Tournament in Augusta, Ga. Augusta National Golf Club is reportedly firm and fast already, so expect a spicy RBC Heritage. As it feels like every year, there are tons of players coming in hot, and then there are a bunch of great storylines that play well on the Sunday before a major. Now we have to pick a guy to fight through the noise and win a green jacket.

Webb Simpson: He won here last summer as part of the early resumption schedule, and his game always plays here.

Daniel Berger: Berger was a dud at the Masters even though he was a sneaky pick for a lot of people. Still like him here this week.

Matt Fitzpatrick: If you love Fitz, I feel like you should love him here. Not long, and his short game plays.

Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson just cannot figure out Augusta National, but he bounces back at Harbour Town pretty well.

Brian Harman: Harman was tremendous at the Masters, and he’s playing some of his best golf.

My pick is Matt Fitzpatrick. I would love to pick Webb, but I’ve used him already.

