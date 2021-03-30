2021 Valero Texas Open DraftKings daily fantasy golf picks

Each week, including this week’s 2021 Valero Texas Open, Golf News Net offers daily fantasy (DFS) golf advice, picks, lineups and tips for DraftKings PGA Tour games, scrutinizing the pricing model and looking for players who will perform best in both guaranteed prize pool (GPP) events and cash games.

2021 Valero Texas Open DraftKings picks

Each week, we’ll offer players in 3-5 buckets of pricing so as to offer some mix-and-matching with your lineups based on our recommendations.

Finish Trends

Recent PGA Tour Trends

We start by looking at the recent past, back at players who have finished inside the top 15 in the last five individual PGA Tour events.

Rafael Campos – 2 – T-3 Puerto Rico Open, T-2 Corales Puntacana

Brice Garnett – 2 – T-5 Puerto Rico Open, T-9 Corales Puntacana

Sam Ryder – 2 – T-8 The Honda Classic, T-2 Corales Puntacana

Chase Seiffert – 2 – T-15 Puerto Rico Open, T-3 The Honda Classic

Event Finish History

We like to look for potential horses for courses with most PGA Tour events, particularly those with regular host courses. We’re looking at players who have advanced to the knockout stage multiple times in the two times this event has been played.

Kevin Chappell – 2

Branden Grace – 2

Charley Hoffman – 3

Chris Kirk – 3

Matt Kuchar – 2

Ryan Moore – 2

Ryan Palmer – 3

Brendan Steele – 2

Jimmy Walker – 3

Course Fits

It seems to me the best way to use Strokes Gained data is to give a sense of a course fit. My working theory is a player is a course fit — or a potential course fit, at least — if their Strokes Gained breakout when they finish in the top 25 is similar to the average for top-25 finishers at this week’s event.

Here’s our breakdown:

Putting: 29%

Tee to Green: 71%

Off the Tee: 17%

Approach: 35%

Around the Green: 19%

Some fits include:

Lucas Glover

Rory Sabbatini

Abraham Ancer

Matthew NeSmith

Chris Kirk

Sam Ryder

Joel Dahmen

Sam Burns

Cameron Tringale

Strokes Gained T2G Trends

It’s important when looking at current form to see which players are overperforming and underperforming their long-term trends (last 50 tournaments) compared to short-term trends (last 10 tournaments).

Here are the overperformers:

Willett, Danny: 1.689

Putnam, Andrew: 1.203

Stadler, Kevin: 1.127

Spieth, Jordan: 1.119

Finau, Tony: 1.087

Lewis, Tom: 1.024

Ryder, Sam: 0.895

Sloan, Roger: 0.837

Chappell, Kevin: 0.781

Lashley, Nate: 0.772

Here are the underperformers:

Spaun, J.J.: -2.675

Gligic, Michael: -2.078

Bryan, Wesley: -1.993

Stenson, Henrik: -1.808

McDowell, Graeme: -1.592

Johnson, Zach: -1.527

Ventura, Kristoffer: -1.408

Watney, Nick: -1.394

Hadley, Chesson: -1.341

Kang, Sung: -1.294

We also have a new tool which looks at SG T2G over the last 30 tournaments and a player’s relative variance, showing you which players are the most consistent from week to week. Check it out!

This week’s model

Check it out here.

Also, we’ve updated our tools comparing players’ strokes gained by course length and par, as well strokes gained putting by grass!

2021 Valero Texas Open DraftKings recommendations

$10,000 and up

We have four players in this group, and I like Spieth and, to a degree, Scheffler. Finau is playing great, but he’s a budget-buster.

$8,000-$9,999

We have 18 players in this group, and this is where we want to make a lineup. I like Conners, Palmer, Tringale, Hoffman, Steele, Cam Davis, Chris Kirk, Joel Dahmen.

$7,001-$7,999

DraftKings typically breaks the rest of the field in half at the $7,000 mark. Branden Grace, Danny Willett, Andrew Putnam, Seb Munoz, Sam Ryder, Denny McCarthy, Patton Kizzire, Matt NeSmith.

Below or at $7,000

We’re looking for bargains in this range. Russell Knox, Brice Garnett, Rafa Campos, Kevin Chappell, Sabbatini, .

A sample Valero Texas Open DraftKings GPP lineup