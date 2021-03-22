2021 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play and Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you’re not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

The PGA Tour has two events this week, leading with the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and then having the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in the Dominican Republic. Last weekend saw Matt Jones turn in a career performance in winning The Honda Classic, and you would have been hard-pressed to find someone who nailed that one.

We’ll make our two picks for this week on Monday, but the WGC Match Play pick could change based on the grouping that happens pre-tournament.

2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play One and Done picks

Kevin Kisner: Kisner has played this course and this event really well the last two times it was played. He likes match play, apparently. Not playing great; not playing poorly.

Justin Thomas: JT got to the third-place match here in 2018, and he’s obviously coming off the high of winning The Players.

Cameron Smith: The Aussie is a responsible pick this week, not blowing him in a weak event and not using him in a major.

Viktor Hovland: Trying to think of a young gun who is new to this but has played match play recently. He’s our guy.

My pick is Cameron Smith. I think he can do a lot of damage in this tournament, and he’s playing well overall.

2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship One and Done picks

Kelly Kraft: Kraft has been in the top 15 in both editions of this tournament, so he’s an interesting play in this event.

Grayson Murray: Grayson played well in the last opposite-field event in Puerto Rico. He’s a wild card, though, and tough to back.

Charley Hoffman: Hoffman played well here back in the fall, and he’s been somewhat resurgent this year.

My pick is Charley Hoffman. I’m not messing around here on young guys. Hoffman is playing great and has won in nasty wind.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks