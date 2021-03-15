2021 The Honda Classic one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 The Honda Classic this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

The PGA Tour remains in Florida this week for the The Honda Classic. Last weekend was a great finish at Sawgrass, with Justin Thomas playing an incredible round from tee to green to land a Players victory. Now we move to The Honda Classic, which is now a shadow of its former self with a bad place on the schedule. This is a weak field, with only eight of the world top 50 in the field. Sungjae Im defends.

Collin Morikawa played well on Sunday to save our pick a little bit, but the lesson again at The Players is to not waste a guy you think might win a major there. They could easily miss the cut.

2021 The Honda Classic One and Done picks

Daniel Berger: DB likes the course and got his first PGA Tour win here.

Joaquin Niemann: Niemann looked good early at Sawgrass and then took a little tumble. But he finished up in the top 30, so not bad.

Lee Westwood: If, and this is a big if, Westwood remains in the field, he has to be a favorite.

Brian Harman: Harman showed out at Players, one of his favorite tournaments. His ballstriking should come in handy at PGA National.

My pick is Joaquin Niemann. Niemann has been playing well of late, and we get him against a relatively weak field this week.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks