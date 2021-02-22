2021 WGC-Workday Championship and Puerto Rico Open one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession and 2021 Puerto Rico Open this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

The PGA Tour has its first doubleheader of 2021 with the WGC-Workday Championship replacing the WGC-Mexico Championship, while the Puerto Rico Open is played in its normal slot opposite the first WGC of the year. Puerto Rico is a known quantity, but it's unpredictable because of the transient, lower-quality field. The Concession is a long, difficult golf club in Florida that's going to challenge the 72-player field completely differently than Club de Golf Chapultepec did.

2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession One and Done picks

Rory McIlroy: I like McIlroy on a golf course where you're going to have to bust it. He looked out of sorts at Riviera, but that happens on that course.

Tony Finau: Top 5 Tony is racking up high finishes this year. It's hard to argue against him, even after a disappointing playoff loss to Max Homa at Riviera.

Jon Rahm: Rahm authored a nice weekend at Riviera, and he might be putting it all together in time for a Players or Masters run.

Viktor Hovland: Hovland has played limited golf this year, but when he has, it's been brilliant.

My pick is Viktor Hovland. Hovland broke into the top 10 with a great Sunday at Riviera, and he got better as the week progressed.

2021 Puerto Rico Open One and Done picks

Emiliano Grillo: The Argentine is a cut-maker, and he has a pair of top-15 finishes in this event.

Kristoffer Ventura: If Ventura can keep the ball in play off the tee, then I love his chances this week.

Ian Poulter: Poulter is one of the highest-ranked players in the field, and he's volunteering to play in this, so he has to think he's got a good finish in him.

Kyoung-hoon Lee: Lee has been making advances toward a first PGA Tour win, and this could be a great place for him to do it.

My pick is Emiliano Grillo. I'm going with someone who I feel is safe in the oppo event.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks