2021 Puerto Rico Open expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 Puerto Rico Open picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2021 Puerto Rico Open rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Puerto Rico Open is opposite the WGC-Workday at The Concession, and it's one of my favorite tournaments. I got to visit Puerto Rico a few years ago on a media trip, and I played in the pro-am here. It was such a good time, and the golf was really good! This is a challenging one to handicap because you just don't know who's really down to play this week.

2021 Puerto Rico Open rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Emiliano Grillo: Grillo has played well here in the past, so that means something. He's back to his cut-making ways, which is good, too.

2. Kyoung-Hoon Lee: Lee isn't as consistent as he needs to be in order to make a bigger leap into better events, but he's starting to figure it out. This would be an ideal place for him.

3. Ian Poulter: Poulter's in this field and has continued to play it when eligible, so he must like it. Was T-18 in his last start in Saudi Arabia.

4. Matt Wallace: The Englishman just missed the WGC field, so he's here. Not playing his best at the moment, but he's got the game to slay a field like this.

5. Will Gordon: Gordon had hit his first rough skid as a pro, but he's coming out of it. Made the cut in three of his last four and T-21 at Pebble.

6. Branden Grace: Grace could be coming out of a deep funk. He's cashed in his last two, including a really nice T-20 at Riviera.

7. Greyson Sigg: The Georgia bulldog should be able to navigate this event well. He's a standout on the KFT and should make a solid PGA Tour pro.

8. Taylor Pendrith: The Canadian has been brilliant on the Korn Ferry Tour dating back to last year, but it's unclear if he's quite back at that level right now.

9. Ollie Schniederjans: Ollie is back! Kind of! Ollie finished T-3 at Bermuda last year to earn some PGA Tour starts, and he flopped. But he was T-7 on the KFT this past weekend. So this is the level at which he's comfortable right now.

10. Rafael Campos: Campos just put up a good finish on the Korn Ferry Tour year-opening event, and he's inspired to play in his hometown event.

