2021 The Genesis Invitational one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 The Genesis Invitational this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

The PGA Tour remains in California for the The Genesis Invitational, which features 30 of the world top 50 (but not Tiger). Riviera is such a fun place to play, and you have to love it to thrive there.

For the second time in three events, the winner was the guy I picked the week prior and missed the cut that week.

2021 The Genesis Invitational One and Done picks

Patrick Cantlay: Top 15s in two of the last three years here, and he's been runner-up in his last two PGA Tour starts.

Bryson DeChambeau: Has been a fan of this course pre- and post-bulking up. He can overpower the course where he needs.

Tony Finau: Finau keeps finishing in the top five and coming up just short of winning. What's new? But his high finishes are never a bad thing.

Dustin Johnson: DJ clearly likes the course, plays it well almost every year. But would you use him here or elsewhere?

Rory McIlroy: Two-for-two in good finishes here. I kind of love him here because I'm not convinced he'll win a major in 2021.

Adam Scott: Scott is the defending champion here and loves this golf course.

My pick is Adam Scott. I would seriously look at Rory McIlroy this week if you think, like me, that he's not going to win a major this year. But I like the Aussie.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks