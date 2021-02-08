2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

The PGA Tour heads back to California for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am which, sadly, has one of its weakest fields maybe ever this week. Only four of the world top 50 are competing, though they include No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who is fresh off a win in Saudi Arabia.

Daniel Berger, the world No. 13, couldn't even get to the weekend in Phoenix, so our very bizarre season continues. The picks are sound, but the players are doing us no favors.

2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am One and Done picks

Dustin Johnson: World No. 1 coming back to play in an event he typically plays with The Great One, except there's no pro-am this year.

Patrick Cantlay: His game works everywhere, and he was a stone-cold killer at the AmEx, almost getting there.

Jason Day: Day's record here is the best in the field, hands down.

Phil Mickelson: He's the five-time champ here, and he loves Pebble. These are shorter courses, so he can still mash them as well as anyone half his age.

My pick is Jason Day. Let's just go with the chalk and see what happens.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks