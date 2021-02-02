2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open model and fantasy golf rankings

Farmers Insurance Open: Patrick Reed - No. 8

Let me walk you through the rubric's tenets and show off this week's results.



To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

For just $99 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

About the author View All Posts Ryan Ballengee Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for over a decade, working for NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Yahoo Sports and SB Nation. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He used to be a good golfer. Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

MORE FROM GNN

GREAT GOLF DEALS (AD)

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!