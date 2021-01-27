2021 Farmers Insurance Open model and fantasy golf rankings
2021 Farmers Insurance Open model and fantasy golf rankings

01/27/2021 at 12:33 pm
Ryan Ballengee


Welcome to my weekly fantasy golf model for the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open!

Beginning in 2020, I developed a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. So far, it's been a tremendous success. Here's a look at the PGA Tour winners in the restart and where they landed in the model:

  • Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial: Daniel Berger - No. 21
  • RBC Heritage: Webb Simpson - No. 7
  • Travelers Championship: Dustin Johnson - No. 10
  • Rocket Mortgage Classic: Bryson DeChambeau - No. 2
  • Workday Charity Open: Collin Morikawa - No. 11
  • the Memorial Tournament: Jon Rahm - No. 6
  • WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Justin Thomas - No. 6
  • PGA Championship: Collin Morikawa - No. 13
  • The Northern Trust: Dustin Johnson - No. 20
  • BMW Championship: Jon Rahm - No. 2
  • US Open: Bryson DeChambeau - No. 9
  • Sanderson Farms Championship: Sergio Garcia - No. 40
  • CJ Cup at Shadow Creek: Jason Kokrak - No. 17
  • Zozo Championship at Sherwood: Patrick Cantlay - No. 9
  • The Masters: Dustin Johnson - No. 7
  • Mayakoba Golf Classic: Viktor Hovland - No. 5
  • Sentry Tournament of Champions: Harris English - No. 13
  • Sony Open in Hawaii: Kevin Na - No. 33

Let me walk you through the rubric's tenets and show off this week's results.

How the rubric works

The reason I'm calling this a rubric is because I think a model implies a guess about how the tournament will play out. I don't think any model can do that. There are plenty of factors data can't quantify, including luck of the draw, playing partners, hole locations, weather and sheer random stuff.

That's why the rubric is rooted in things we can quantify more broadly without getting too into the weeds. I don't believe specific statistics matter for each course. Each player is different, and they achieve their best results slightly differently, as our Course Fit tool indicates. A player can perform well on most PGA Tour courses doing things their way, and their past performance on a course is best indicative of their fit, not where they rank in certain categories.

That said, the biggest chunk of my rubric relies on strokes gained, as well our derivative, Quality Strokes Gained, which weights a player's strokes gained against the depth of field they face. The rubric looks at this data over the longer term and medium term to derive a player's quality across the tour and across different fields. In the fall of 2021, I included specific weighting of strokes gained and Quality Strokes Gained against the field strength that week, creating a range of comparison to see how players do against particular competition.

Next, the rubric accounts for two factors I look at every week: current form in the last five PGA Tour events played and their average strokes gained on the host course in the last three years.

All told, the model is designed to point out quality players and boost those middling players who have good current form or good course history.

2021 Farmers Insurance Open rankings

You'll see with the rubric that I've listed the top 75, as well their current betting odds and DraftKings price.

This week at Torrey is always a strange one from a prognosticating perspective. You have two courses, one substantially easier than the other. The weather can change wildly from one day to the next. We don't have strokes-gained data for the North Course. So, take from this what you will.

Click header to sort; the better their position, the more the rubric likes them

POS PLAYER PTS DK PRICE DK RANK ODDS ODDS RANK
1 McIlroy, Rory 1.718 11000 2 900 2
2 Rahm, Jon 1.655 11300 1 700 1
3 Schauffele, Xander 1.613 10400 4 1200 3
4 Finau, Tony 1.288 10700 3 2000 4
5 Scott, Adam 1.21 8300 19 3500 10
6 Matsuyama, Hideki 1.064 9200 10 2500 5
7 English, Harris 0.991 9800 6 2500 5
8 Reed, Patrick 0.948 10100 5 2500 5
9 Watson, Bubba 0.899 8800 14 5000 16
10 Koepka, Brooks 0.856 9400 8 3500 10
11 Day, Jason 0.752 8600 16 4000 15
12 Woodland, Gary 0.724 7800 26 6000 22
13 van Rooyen, Erik 0.717 7300 42 12500 42
14 Fowler, Rickie 0.707 8000 22 6000 22
15 Hovland, Viktor 0.628 9300 9 3000 8
16 Conners, Corey 0.619 7700 28 6000 22
17 Varner III, Harold 0.617 7000 55 15000 55
18 Kokrak, Jason 0.615 7700 28 6000 22
19 Gordon, Will 0.612 6300 105 30000 92
20 Kim, Si Woo 0.6 8900 13 5000 16
21 Horschel, Billy 0.599 8200 20 6000 22
22 Im, Sungjae 0.564 9600 7 3000 8
23 Gooch, Talor 0.557 7600 31 8000 29
24 Tringale, Cameron 0.54 7000 55 15000 55
25 Wolff, Matthew 0.528 9100 11 3500 10
26 Smith, Cameron 0.519 8500 17 5000 16
27 Scheffler, Scottie 0.511 9000 12 3500 10
28 Huh, John 0.497 7000 55 12500 42
29 Ventura, Kristoffer 0.491 6600 81 25000 81
30 Zalatoris, Will 0.49 8100 21 5000 16
31 Dahmen, Joel 0.459 7300 42 12500 42
32 Snedeker, Brandt 0.452 7000 55 12500 42
33 Burns, Sam 0.451 7700 28 8000 29
34 Homa, Max 0.435 7400 38 12500 42
35 Hoffman, Charley 0.424 7500 34 10000 35
36 Vegas, Jhonattan 0.387 6500 89 15000 55
37 Palmer, Ryan 0.384 8400 18 5000 16
38 Hoge, Tom 0.378 6900 61 15000 55
39 Taylor, Ben 0.376 6000 139 100000 141
40 Straka, Sepp 0.374 7100 50 12500 42
41 Higgs, Harry 0.366 6900 61 15000 55
42 Kim, Michael 0.351 6000 139 100000 141
43 Oosthuizen, Louis 0.351 8000 22 5000 16
44 Griffin, Lanto 0.35 7400 38 10000 35
45 Redman, Doc 0.347 7100 50 12500 42
46 Moore, Ryan 0.34 7200 46 10000 35
47 Streelman, Kevin 0.325 6900 61 12500 42
48 Piercy, Scott 0.313 6700 74 20000 71
49 Hadwin, Adam 0.309 7200 46 12500 42
50 Stuard, Brian 0.302 6500 89 25000 81
51 NeSmith, Matthew 0.3 6500 89 20000 71
52 Sabbatini, Rory 0.269 7100 50 15000 55
53 McNealy, Maverick 0.26 7300 42 12500 42
54 Howell III, Charles 0.256 7500 34 10000 35
55 McCarthy, Denny 0.256 6700 74 20000 71
56 Leishman, Marc 0.251 8700 15 3500 10
57 Perez, Pat 0.251 6600 81 25000 81
58 Hughes, Mackenzie 0.235 7300 42 12500 42
59 Glover, Lucas 0.215 7100 50 15000 55
60 Percy, Cameron 0.2 6200 115 50000 116
61 Suh, Justin 0.195 6600 81 25000 81
62 Davis, Cameron 0.191 7900 24 6000 22
63 Poston, J.T. 0.172 6900 61 15000 55
64 Norlander, Henrik 0.169 6900 61 15000 55
65 Ghim, Doug 0.168 7200 46 12500 42
66 Grillo, Emiliano 0.167 7600 31 8000 29
67 Shelton, Robby 0.164 6500 89 30000 92
68 Lee, Danny 0.158 6400 96 30000 92
69 Noren, Alex 0.142 7400 38 10000 35
70 Schwartzel, Charl 0.142 6700 74 25000 81
71 Schenk, Adam 0.118 6700 74 25000 81
72 Malnati, Peter 0.115 6800 67 20000 71
73 An, Byeong Hun 0.095 7500 34 10000 35
74 Hadley, Chesson 0.093 6300 105 30000 92
75 Hahn, James 0.085 7100 50 15000 55

