2021 Farmers Insurance Open one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

The PGA Tour remains in California this week for the Farmers Insurance Open, in the San Diego area at Torrey Pines, whose South Course will host the US Open this year.

2021 Farmers Insurance Open One and Done picks

Tony Finau: Finau is coming off another tough-luck finish in search of a second PGA Tour win. But he's money in this event.

Marc Leishman: Leishman is starting to get right again after a dreadful 2020. He's not as clean in this event as some others, but he's shined here.

Rory McIlroy: Rory bit it on Sunday in Abu Dhabi with a chance to win. He could be tired, but he's been in the top five the last two years.

Jon Rahm: Rahm has won here, loves playing here. It suits him. Will the tweak that forced him out of the AmEx bother him?

My pick is Marc Leishman. P. Reed let us down last week in what seemed an obvious spot, so we'll take a gamble this week on Leish.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks