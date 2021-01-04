2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

We're back after a few weeks' break, and here's hoping 2021 is a better year in every single way for all of you. We kickstart the action in Hawaii with the Sentry Tournament of Champions. In a one-off, the qualifying criteria has been expanded to include Tour Championship qualifiers in addition to winners of PGA Tour events since the last TOC.

Three players have opted not to play: Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Jim Herman.

2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions One and Done picks

Xander Schauffele: Xander just got over COVID-19, so I'm not entirely confident in how he'll rebound, but he loves this course.

Justin Thomas: JT is always a good pick in Hawaii. Not that it really matters, but he did win the PNC Championship with his dad in his last start of 2020.

Tony Finau: Finau is going to get a ton of crap on Twitter this week, but he should absolutely love this golf course.

Dustin Johnson: DJ was the MVP of 2020. He definitely lived it up some after winning the Masters. Will he settle back in as a dominant No. 1?

My pick is Tony Finau. I'm going to use other guys other places (like Xander almost for sure at the US Open), so let's roll it on Finau.

2021-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks