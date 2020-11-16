2020 The RSM Classic one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2020 Safeway Open, continue at the 2020 The RSM Classic this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2021, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

We did it! Yeah, Dustin Johnson was the obvious pick, but sometimes you have to let it slap you in the face and take it. DJ was brilliant from the start, and he got a second major. Good for him.

We have two more tournaments left in the 2020 PGA Tour calendar, with the first this week at St. Simons Island, Ga., with The RSM Classic. There's actually a surprisingly decent field this week, with some good Euro names on order.

If you'll remember, this is a 156-player event with a pair of courses hosting the first two days. You gotta take it deep here to have a chance.

2020 The RSM Classic One and Done picks

Harris English: English has been so good in 2020, and it's probably a good time to use him. Who knows what 2021 brings.

Brian Gay: The Bermuda winner has a pair of top-five finishes here dating back to 2014. Not saying he's going to win again, but a good record here is key.

Brian Harman: Love Harman here. He's a native and is playing solid golf.

Charles Howell III: CH3 has lots of early-season courses on which to select him, and he's not in the best spot now.

My pick is Brian Harman. He's been solidly in the top 25 of late, and he should move up in a home game.

2020-2021 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks