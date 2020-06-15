2020 RBC Heritage betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2020 RBC Heritage betting odds have been released for the week at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

The betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, with the world No. 1 coming in at 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds to start the week.

Bryson DeChambeau is next best on the list at 12-to-1, with Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas both coming in at 16-to-1 as both players make starts at an unfamiliar event.

Xander Schauffele is 18-to-1, while Collin Morikawa is 25-to-1.

2020 RBC Heritage tips, expert picks and futures bets

Get a 100% welcome bonus with your first deposit at with BetDSI

Last week was wonderful. We had a great field on a classic course, producing a great leaderboard. Daniel Berger prevailed in a playoff after some unfortunate run-ins with the cup on the 17th hole for Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa.

Now we're at Harbour Town -- a similarly tight course -- for the RBC Heritage. This place has its horses, of course, but the name of the game is finding fairways and finding the smallish greens. Give yourself a lot of chances and hope to cash in on enough to win.

To see our hidden picks, join GNN Plus!

Special! For just $50 fo 12 months, GNN Plus members get access to our weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

You'll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, grass-specific performance and further tools, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

2020 RBC Heritage betting odds: Outright winner