Patrick Cantlay named PGA Tour Player of the Year

Patrick Cantlay won the PGA Tour player of the year award Tuesday, beating out Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Cantlay winning the award was a bit surprising considering Jon Rahm had just been named the PGA of America player of the year last week. But this marks the third consecutive season that the PGA of America player of the year and PGA Tour player of the year were given to different players. Brooks Koepka and Rory Mcilroy shared the 2019 award, and Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas split the awards.

Cantlay won four events this season—no other player won more than two—and won the Tour Championship to capture the FedEx Cup last week.