Shots of the day at the Tour Championship
Featured PGA Tour

Shots of the day at the Tour Championship

09/02/2021 at 5:40 pm
Peter Santo


The PGA Tour season concludes this week at the Tour Championship, where the winner will be crowned the FedEx Cup champion and take home $15 million. Thursday's first round provided plenty of fireworks at East Lake.

Harris English has had a big year with two victories and top-10 finishes at back-to-back US Opens. The 15th at East Lake is one of the most intimidating holes on Tour. It wasn't too difficult for English Thursday, as he picked a good time to make his second career ace.

Viktor Hovland was in a tough spot amongst the gallery, but made it look easy as he hit it over the tree and it dropped in for an eagle.

Rory Mcilroy looked like an artist as he hit a huge cut out of the mulch, around a tree and bounced up to tap-in range for an unlikely birdie.

Louis Oosthuizen was not happy initially with his tee shot at the 15th, thinking he had hit it in the water, but the ball just carried the front edge and rolled to within 10 feet. He must have been pleasantly surprised when he looked up and saw his ball.

Ask and you shall receive Sergio. Another eagle hole out.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Peter Santo

Peter Santo

Peter Santo is a golf writer and a graduate of Emerson College. He previously covered all sports for The Boston Globe, Associated Press, and The Washington Times.

When not writing about or playing golf, he can often be found listening to or creating country music.

He can be reached by email at petersanto1129@gmail.com

Follow him on Twitter @_PeterSanto