Shots of the day at the Tour Championship

The PGA Tour season concludes this week at the Tour Championship, where the winner will be crowned the FedEx Cup champion and take home $15 million. Thursday's first round provided plenty of fireworks at East Lake.

Harris English has had a big year with two victories and top-10 finishes at back-to-back US Opens. The 15th at East Lake is one of the most intimidating holes on Tour. It wasn't too difficult for English Thursday, as he picked a good time to make his second career ace.

Viktor Hovland was in a tough spot amongst the gallery, but made it look easy as he hit it over the tree and it dropped in for an eagle.

Among the crowd. Over a tree .. and IN?! Magic from Viktor Hovland. 😮 pic.twitter.com/OyA3LAw77E — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 2, 2021

Rory Mcilroy looked like an artist as he hit a huge cut out of the mulch, around a tree and bounced up to tap-in range for an unlikely birdie.

Short swing from the trees. 🌳@McIlroyRory nearly sinks it. 👏 pic.twitter.com/FgrszYHYWb — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 2, 2021

Louis Oosthuizen was not happy initially with his tee shot at the 15th, thinking he had hit it in the water, but the ball just carried the front edge and rolled to within 10 feet. He must have been pleasantly surprised when he looked up and saw his ball.

Look up @Louis57TM! 😂 From negative to near ace. pic.twitter.com/J9LAmhT9wr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 2, 2021

Ask and you shall receive Sergio. Another eagle hole out.