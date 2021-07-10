WATCH: Justin Thomas tops 3 wood at the Scottish Open

Tour players are just like us sometimes. World number three Justin Thomas is in contention at this week's Scottish Open, but his second shot at the par 5 14th did not go according to plan.
Thomas topped the 3 wood into the bunker directly in front of him, but his one handed finish with the club flip meant he certainly looked good doing it. Unfortunately for Thomas, his shot didn't have the same result as Kevin Na's Friday.
Never has Justin Thomas been more relatable @SkySportsGolf #scottishopen #golf pic.twitter.com/hM9l7uRJ79
— Chris Sherwood (@CJSherwood24) July 10, 2021