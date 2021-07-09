WATCH: Kevin Na drops club in disgust, makes birdie
07/09/2021 at 12:10 pm
Peter Santo
Tour players don't hit bad shots often, but when they do (or think they do) they often react with a one-handed finish, or in Kevin Na's case, dropping the club entirely. Na has become known for his antics on the course in recent years, from heated discussions over shots with caddie Kenny Harms to walking in putts well before they drop.

Na took it to the next level at the John Deere Classic Friday.

Na's shot finished 10 feet left, and he drained the birdie putt to move to 5 under on the day and 9 under for the week. Na has moved into a tie for fourth.

Peter Santo is a golf writer and a graduate of Emerson College. He previously covered all sports for The Boston Globe, Associated Press, and The Washington Times.

When not writing about or playing golf, he can often be found listening to or creating country music.

He can be reached by email at petersanto1129@gmail.com

Follow him on Twitter @_PeterSanto