WATCH: Kevin Na drops club in disgust, makes birdie

Tour players don't hit bad shots often, but when they do (or think they do) they often react with a one-handed finish, or in Kevin Na's case, dropping the club entirely. Na has become known for his antics on the course in recent years, from heated discussions over shots with caddie Kenny Harms to walking in putts well before they drop.

Na took it to the next level at the John Deere Classic Friday.

Kevin Na going full Hideki pic.twitter.com/Z8ScEihJkC — ⛳️ (@urclassless) July 9, 2021

Na's shot finished 10 feet left, and he drained the birdie putt to move to 5 under on the day and 9 under for the week. Na has moved into a tie for fourth.